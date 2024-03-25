HSTikkyTokky responds after reportedly crashing his McClaren 720s

Twitch star HSTikkyTokky, real name Harrison Sullivan, has responded after reportedly crashing his car with fellow streamer General G on board.

The pair are thought to have been involved in a crash while Sullivan was driving his McClaren 720s.

General G, real name George Elliot, is a musician and content creator, filmed a video of Sullivan in the driver's seat of the super car and posted it on TikTok.

Then, online news page Drama Alert posted a clip of the car which appeared to have crashed. The video also showed Elliot on the side of the road, appearing to have been injured as a result of the accident.

After posting the clip, the news page added the message: "DramaAlert has been able to confirm the legitimacy of the crash."

The footage was reportedly filmed in Surrey, while unverified claims also suggested that Sullivan had fled the scene after the incident.

However, Sullivan has since responded to the news and posted on Twitter/X: "Don't believe everything you see on the net... I'm seeing a lot of b*******."

He then shared a picture of Elliot lying by the side of the road and added the caption: "New song with me and General just dropped. Saw what happened earlier, bro. Glad to see you’re alright."

General G and Hstikkytokky have been making videos together for several years now. In fact, it was Hstikkytokky’s mum that first came up with General G’s nickname.

General G moved out to live with Hstikkytokky a few years ago to appear in a series together called Dubai Takeover.

Their first song together was called ‘Twust’ and it was released in April 2023.

