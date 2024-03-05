What is the Hurkle-Durkle trend?

Self-care can come in many different forms, with previous trends such as bed rotting rising to prominence online, but now the latest one everybody is talking about is called "hurkle-durkle".

This rhyming name isn't a new word, it dates back to the 1800s in Scotland where "hurkle-durkle" means "to lie in bed or lounge about when one should be up and about," according to Dictionaries of the Scots Language.

Two hundred years on, and the "hurkle-durkle" has since gone viral on TikTok thanks to a video from Kira Kosarin (@kirakosarin) who explained what it means to be a hurkler-durkler.

"Just thought you guys should know that the Scottish have a word for laying around in bed after it’s time to get up, and it’s called hurkle-durkling," Kira said.

@kirakosarin hurkle-durkle, u deserve it <3

"I do be hurkling, and I do be durkling and once I’ve hurkled my last durkle in a given morning I will get up, but I’m a big fan of a hurkle-durkle."

The video has received 3.9m views, and 357,000 likes and thousands of people gave their verdict on the word they had just learned.

One person said: "As a scot I am sad I didn't know this word sooner I too like a good hurkle-durkle."

"Hurkle-durkle until I finally get up but then I dilly dally getting to work," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "I'm hurkle-durkling right now."

"Not me being Scottish and just hearing this now," a fourth person commented.

The reason why some Scots might not recognise the phrase is due to hurkle-durkle originating from a 19th-century dialect of southern Scots.

Countdown's Susie Dent also posted on Twitter/X back in January, the definition of what it means to "hurkle-durkle".

As the word is from the 19th century, one of the earliest recorded uses of "hurkle-durkle" is John Jamieson’s Etymological Dictionary of the Scottish Language from 1908.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.