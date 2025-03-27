Tributes pour in for TikTok star Joshua Blackledge who has died aged 16

TikTok creator Joshua Blackledge has died at the age of 16.

The teenager, who built a platform of over one million followers (@f30joshh) posting car content with his BMW and white Ram truck, passed away on March 18 at his home in Newport, North Carolina, according to his obituary.

Outside of social media, Blackledge was a junior student at West Carteret High School, where he was “involved in wrestling and track”.

Blackledge's cause of death has not been revealed. He is survived by his parents, Jonathan and Jackie Blackledge and his brother Josiah Blackledge.

The tribute on Noe Brooks Funeral Home website read: "He had a passion for the outdoors and loved being around water, whether fishing or boating with friends. He also had a love for cars and trucks."

"At home, Joshua liked helping his mom with cooking, gardening, and yard work. He had an energetic spirit and was known for his entertaining nature, often impressing others with backflips.

"Joshua will be remembered by those who knew him for his enthusiasm and love for life. May his memory bring comfort to all who mourn his passing."

As well as sharing car content, Blackledge's page also featured videos with his girlfriend, Emmie Gillikin, who paid tribute to him in an emotional post.

“Missing this sweet boy right now. never would’ve thought i would have been here without you," Gillikin wrote via TikTok on March 20 but has since changed her account to private.

@f30joshh Where do I start, I met you almost 2 years ago not knowing how close we would get to know eachother now. I don't know where id be at without you and im sorry for every single mistake ive made since the day I met you. Your the most beautiful girl to walk the Earth in my eyes and ill never think any different no matter what happens, your the most caring, loving girl I could've ever met. Your personality, eyes, smile, hair, body, voice, and most importantly the way you carry yourself as a person all complete you as the most perfect and precious girl in the world. These past 5 months being with you have been the best times of my life and are memories ill never forget and I can't wait to make more with you in the future. I wish could be grown up already and live the life we dream of. Just know I love you so much Emmie and nobody could ever replace you.💗@Emmie Gillikin ❣️

"Josh showed me what love really was even [though] im very young. he never failed to put a smile on my face no matter how mad i was at him … Even after these past couple days nothing seems real and im feeling all the emotions."

Tributes have been pouring in on social media where Blackledge's followers shared their heartbreak at the news of his passing.

One person wrote: "I’m so sorry, rip, you’ll be remembered for ever and always."

"Fly high, Joshua. You will always be in our hearts," a second person said.

A third person added: "Rest in peace, Joshua. I hope heaven treats you well. I feel so bad for Emmie, she will forever miss you."

"I actually can’t believe he’s passed away like i’m in shock this is very sad," a fourth person commented.

On March 23, acelebration of life was held on Sunday at Camp Albemarle in Newport.

