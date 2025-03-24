Teen creates drivable 'Lamborghini' car entirely out of cardboard

An 18-year-old from Nigeria has left TikTok users absolutely stunned after creating a fully functional Lamborghini out of nothing but cardboard.

Etsenumhe Ahmad (@talentedahmad_official) spent two years building a replica of the rare Lamborghini Egoista, a limited edition supercar. What makes his version even more mind-blowing is that it actually runs, with a small engine allowing it to drive at speeds of up to 24 mph.

In his TikTok videos, Ahmad can be seen cruising through the streets in his creation, leaving onlookers in total disbelief.

After sharing the final result with his 470,000 TikTok followers, his posts quickly went viral, racking up over 30 million views and thousands of comments.

"SAY WHAT YOU WILL.. HE MADE THIS FROM NOTHING... RESPECT," one wrote, as a second quipped: "Bro, don't stop until those gifted hands are cruising you around town in your brand new Lamborghini."

Meanwhile, another humoured: "I want to see this go through a car wash."





@talentedahmad_official @lyric Paul official @Talented Ahmad @Lamborghini









Speaking to Supercar Blondie, he said: "I believe my ability to create replicas stems from a natural talent that I’ve always possessed, rather than something I specifically learned.

"I source the materials for my replicas by recycling waste materials. I believe in the power of sustainability and reusing what would otherwise be discarded, turning it into something valuable and functional."

The cardboard car is inspired by one of the priciest Lamborghini ever sold, the Lamborghini Egoista, which was bought by a private collector for $117 million (£90 million) in 2013.

You may also like...

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.