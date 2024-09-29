The 'Just vote, just vote' TikTok meme explained

Anyone on TikTok recently may have heard the words "Just vote, just vote" in videos as part of a viral TikTok meme - but where did the sound come from?

The quote is from a 2019 YouTube video from The Cut called "7 High Schoolers Decide Who Wins $1000" where each round the students would vote to eliminate, and at one point there was a tie so the group each had to vote again.

That's when a contestant named Jordyn looked stressed out and told the others "Just vote, just vote, just vote. I know I'm gonna be out so just vote."

The clip then resurfaced earlier this year when TikToker @dylan_laferriere posted the clip to TikTok and described it as a "culturally significant moment".

The creator named the sound "Nina" after another viral moment from the YouTube video where Jordyn repeatedly says the name of a fellow contestant named Nina over and over again, which led Jordyn to be known as the "Nina girl".

@dylan_laferriere The Nina Girl is a spirit animal of mine #Culturalmoments #Ninagirl #Nina #Cultural #Foryoupage #Foryou #FYP #Viral #Funny

Since then, the "Just vote" sound has been the template for various memes - for example, @edsheeransmistress it was used by TikTok creator @ to joke about the first presidential debate between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris earlier this month.

"Trump waiting on the polling after falling for all of the bait in the debate and then going backstage to see Taylor Swift endorse Kamala," she wrote.

While @somedumbbih made a similar viral joke using the sound: "Trump after Kamala got Taylor Swift and he got Bryce Hall".

Outside of politics, some other humourous videos from the trend, include @sadiecrowell who wrote "When the whole family is deciding where to eat and my choice is not even close to being considered".

"Me in 2020 when I was the imposter in Among Us and very clearly killed someone in front of another player," @_chaserylie posted in her video.

Here are some more of the best memes from the trend:

@.jasm1nnn im immediatly the victim

@1kspice 😂😂my vote is to sleep #fyp









@noahbeck or a star is born soundtrack (depends of the night)





The trend appeared to get the attention of Jordyn who created a TikTok account with the user name @ogfishgirl723 and stitched Dylan's video where she reenacted the iconic moment.





@ogfishgirl723 #duet with @Dylan LaFerriere shes backkkkk!!! Did you miss me? Probably not but im here anyway #fishgirl #shesback #trending #cut





"Shes backkkkk!!! Did you miss me? Probably not but im here anyway," Jordyn wrote as the caption of her first post.

The video had over 3.3m views, as people shared their excitement in the comments.

One person said: "I don’t think you understand how important you are in pop culture".

"Girl me and my friends quote this EVERYDAY plz notice me like our lives literally revolve around you," another person said.

Someone else added: "This is such a pivotal moment."

"This line is iconic! the manipulation, the tone, the attitude," a fourth person commented.

