How to take the 'likeable person' TikTok test

A new day, and a new quiz has gone viral on TikTok - and this time it's all about putting your likeability to the test.

The questions from IDR Labs ask users to answer what they would do when it comes to real-life scenarios, for example there is a statement such as "I protect myself by keeping people in the dark about my motives," and you have to move the bar on-screen depending how much you agree or disagree with this.

Some other examples of statements that users need to answer in the quiz are: "I accept my personality, looks, and intelligence the way they are without becoming jealous of others," "I often do favors for others," and "I consider the feelings and opinions of others just as valuable as my own."

All in all, there are 35 questions to answer and at the beginning of the quiz, IDR Labs wrote: "One of the last cultural taboos is that some people are generally well-liked while others are less so. A meta-analysis of previous research revealed the seven elements that scientifically define a likeable person."

Once you have completed the quiz, your results will then appear on the screen which shows how much of the seven elements - honesty, friendliness, humour, happiness, kindness, positivity, and tolerance - with a radar chart.

It will also inform how likeable you are and by what percentage amount.





@horrid_mess Why are people acting like a low score is good 😭? I was entirely honest taking this test too.. - #fypシ #fyp #trending #likeablepersontest #likeable #personalitytest #Meme #MemeCut





For example in a viral TikTok video by @horrid_mess which has 1.5m views, they show their results which show they are a "greatly likeable person" at 96.43 per cent.

The TikToker commented on how the quiz is "fun to do even if the test isn’t entirely accurate."

Here is how to take the likeable person test yourself:

First go on the IDR Labs Website and find the Likeable Person Test. From there answer the 35 questions by adjusting the slider each time to reflect how much you agree or disagree with the statement. Every time you've answered a question click ‘next’ to go on to the next one and complete all 35. After this, your likeable percentage should automatically appear on your screen where a radar chart will illustrate how much of each trait you have. While the percentage of likeability and a sentence to describe how likeable you are should appear.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.