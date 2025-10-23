What is the Lion TikTok trend? Creators share things that 'don't concern' them

From Group 7 to memeing about the recent Louvre jewellery heist, there is always something new that is getting traction on social media - and this trend has been circulating on the platform in recent months.

The whole thing revolves around you referring to yourself as a lion or lioness, sharing things that don't concern you.

Still confused? Here's a rundown of what you need to know:

Where did this come from?

Fans of Game of Thrones will recognise the quote where Tywin Lannister tells his son Jamie, "The lion doesn’t concern himself with the opinions of a sheep."

From this, people had been previously posting this quote in a serious way, particularly within the "manosphere" or "grindset" side of social media, where a certain type of masculinity and relentless self-dedication to working hard are promoted.

How did it become a meme?

But as time has gone on, the quote has gone even more viral, with people referring to themselves as a lion or lioness and the things they're not concerned with in a jokey manner, where the lion has now become a meme.

TikToker @ckwon117 (aka The Lion) was at the forefront of the memeing as he posted a series of videos, including funny things he, the lion, does not concern himself with.

@ckwon117 Do i have great awareness or a concerning heartbeat i dont care

"The Lion does not concern himself with the fact that he can feel his heartbeat sometimes," he said in one viral video, and in another shared, "The Lion does not concern himself with the so-called detrimental health effects of energy drinks."

For example, one TikToker posted: "The lion doesn't concern himself with societal pressure to get a driver's license."

@unikatat the lion supports public transportation #fyp #lion #train #driving #publictransport

"The lion does not concern himself with dating. The lion waits for a relationship to come to him. The lion is delusional," another TikToker shared in a viral video.





