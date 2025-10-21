What Is ‘Group 7’? How to get in the 'secret' group that's going viral on TikTok

Has 'Group 7' appeared on your TikTok For You page? Then you're part of an exclusive group according to social media users and one singer...

It all began when singer Sophia James took to the platform last week and began singing and dancing along to her new song and sharing how she got a parking ticket.

In another video, she declared how "it always has and always will be me versus the algorithm", and said she's fighting back by posting a number of videos - each with a different number to see how which videos the algorithm pushes out to viewers.

"If you’re seeing this you are in group 4,” read the text over her fourth video read. “I am posting a bunch of videos and seeing which ones reach the most viewers. This is the fourth post of the batch so you are group 4.”

But Sophia didn't stop there, as she made videos for groups 5, 6, with 7 becoming a viral video.

“If you are watching this video, you are in group 7,” James explained. “I have posted seven videos tonight, and this is the seventh one. Just a little science experiment to see what kind of video gets the most reach.”

@sophiajamesmusic Group 7 who are you

She added, “I don’t know what that says about you, but you’re in group 7!”

This one was the clear winner, as it has racked up a whopping 14.5 million views, and 2 million likes.

In the comment section, viewers were delighted to be a part of the exclusive group 7 club.

"7 is top set right? I hope I’m top set I worked really hard this year," one person wrote.

A second person added, "I hereby declare group 7 is the most elite group."

"I KNEW deep in my soul that one day I would be a group 7 girlie," a third person replied.

A fourth person commented, "I already know group 7 is going to be the most popular bc it’s the chronically online baddies."

The fun didn't end there, though as even celebrities, influencers and brands such as Naomi Osaka, Haley Baylee, Eli Rallo, Oreo and Hyundai were getting involved by posting in the comments section.

Then in a follow-up post, Sophia was impressed with her group 7 and said "Group 7 is taking it," while adding in the caption, "The sense of camaraderie is unmatched."

