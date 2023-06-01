As TikTok ‘prankster’ Mizzy continues to face controversy online over his viral videos, he has now revealed he’s getting support from another divisive individual from the world of social media: Andrew Tate.

The 18-year-old, real name Bacari-Bronze O’Garro, made headlines in May following videos of him entering strangers’ houses, running off with an elderly woman’s dog and asking members of the public outside Stoke Newington overground station if they wanted to die.

He also confirmed to The Independent that he had previously been arrested after sharing a number of videos which seemed to show him harassing Jewish people.

Mizzy has been blamed for disrupting a charity match put on by YouTube supergroup The Sidemen in September last year, too.

After being arrested and charged with failing to comply with a Community Protection Notice, O’Garro – of Manor Road, Hackney – pleaded guilty at Thames Magistrates’ Court on 24 May.

He was handed a sentence of time served in custody on remand, and ordered to pay a £200 fine, £85 victim surcharge and £80 in costs.

He was also handed a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) lasting until May 2025, banning him from trespassing into any private property; uploading footage to social media without the “documented consent” of those included in the content; and entering Westfield Stratford City.

On the same day as his court appearance, he appeared on Piers Morgan: Uncensored where he clashed with the broadcaster and branded him a “moron”.

Just days after his arrest for entering a stranger’s home without consent, Mizzy was arrested again on suspicion of three breaches of the aforementioned CBO – one of which showed him ‘hijacking a train’.

After being held overnight on 26 May, he appeared in court a day later and pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Speaking to the PA news agency outside of court, O’Garro said it was not his fault that he breached the CBO.

“I explained to the court that I didn’t know the breach was on my terms because they didn’t give me the map for the CBO around Westfield and stuff like that, so hopefully that gets bust.

“I need to alternate the conditions on my thing (the CBO),” he said.

O’Garro was released on bail, with a trial date set for 19 July at Stratford Magistrates’ Court.

Then, on Wednesday, Mizzy took to social media and admitted entering a stranger’s house was a “very big violation to the homeowners” and revealed he apologised to the family off-camera the next day.

In an accompanying video, the teenager claimed him and his online persona Mizzy “are two different people”, and that while Mizzy made “harsh decisions and harsh pranks”, the “media picks and chooses what pranks” to report on.

Speaking about the advice he'd received from the Tate brothers, O’Garro wrote: “[Tristan Tate] reached out to me when the whole world was against me and ever since then the Tate brothers have been helping me immensely, teaching me to actually take people’s feelings in and hold more accountability for my actions as I develop into a man.

“They are also showing me that I can accomplish what I want in ways that won’t make me look like a villain and in the process also help others.”

YouTuber KSI was amongst those who replied to Mizzy’s statement on Twitter, commenting: “Learn from your mistakes and improve. Never too late to better yourself bro.”

Both Tristan Tate and Andrew Tate were released from prison and placed under house arrest in April, three months after they were detained in late December on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

The brothers – as well as two other suspects – deny the allegations and none of them have been charged.

