Controversial TikToker 'Mizzy' blamed for disrupting Sidemen's charity match in 2022

Controversial TikToker Mizzy has been in the headlines recently, and now it’s been claimed that he was behind the disruptions to last year’s Sidemen charity match.

The Sidemen were forced to apologise to people with tickets who weren’t able to get into the stadium for the Sidemen Charity Match on September 24.

“Unfortunately however due to a small minority attempting to break into the stadium, we were forced to lock the gates meaning a number of you weren’t able to get in despite having tickets,” they said at the time.

They said the choice to lock the gates and block some fans “was a security and safety decision.”

Now, Stuart Jones, who is the founder of Upload Agency and Sidemen's agent, has claimed that it was Mizzy who was responsible.

Writing on Twitter, he said: “For those of you who were locked out of the @Sidemen charity match last year, this was the moron that caused it btw.”





Jones also claimed that Mizzy, real name Bacari-Bronze O'Garro, stole Prime Hydration drinks from VIP suites and tried to break into the stadium.

"Correct, and robbing the VIP suits of all the Prime, and running around outside, trying to break in, causing the stadium to lock down,” Jones wrote, replying to another user.

Footage has also recirculated online which shows Mizzy run on the pitch during the game.





Mizzy was recently arrested for filming himself walking into people's houses. He also branded Piers Morgan a 'moron' for challenging him over his behaviour on his show, which saw him intimidate members of the public, including stealing someone's dog in a park.





Hours before this interview, O’Garro appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court where he pleaded guilty to failing to comply with a community protection notice issued last May.



As a result he was given a Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) today for a period of two years that will expire in May 2025. This order means O’Garro must not publish social media content without the consent of the people included, nor trespass or go to the Westfield shopping centre in Stratford.

