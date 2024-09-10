What does 'Do you know you have 30 minutes' mean on TikTok?

There is always a new sound on TikTok taking over the platform, and the latest one you might be hearing on your For You page goes something like: "Do you know you have 30 minutes?"

People are using the sound to create relatable and memeable content whereby they emphasise the urgency of the fact they only have a short amount of time.

Some examples include everything from when you're overstimulated, to how short the evenings and weekends are, to when you're ravenously hungry - the quote is pretty versatile.

The sound comes from an American reality show from the noughties called Flavor of Love which aired on VH1, where reality star Tiffany Pollard says the iconic line.

The dating show centred around twenty women who were each given their own nicknames as they competed for Flavor Flav and each time a woman made it to the next round of the contest they would receive a gold clock to wear around their neck.

(A similar format to popular dating series we see today such as The Bachelor).

In the end, Pollard placed runner-up in the show's first and second seasons and then went on to star in her very own dating show called I Love New York - where the unforgettable sunglasses-in-bed meme originates.

UK viewers will also recall Pollard's memorable time on series 17 of Celebrity Big Brotherwhich provided TV gold in 2016 when she mistakenly thought fellow contestant David Gest had died - instead, Angie Bowie was actually referring to her ex-husband David Bowie when she said "David's dead".

