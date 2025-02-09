What is the 'blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL speaker' TikTok trend?

There's always a new trend making the rounds on TikTok, including everything from 'Montoya Por Favor' to the Gen-Z shake, and gleeking.

Now, the newest one involves "Blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL Speaker" - but what does this trend mean?

As strange as it sounds, it involves people pretending to play rapper Fetty Wap’s songs at strange or random historical or fictional moments by using a JBL Bluetooth speaker, with people adding the music to clips from TV and film.

Last month, the trend began thanks to @purelyaesthetic11 who posted a slideshow of historical illustrations with Fetty Wap’s song, 'Again' playing.

On the image, the user asked: "How do you think the pilgrims would react if I pulled up to the mayflower with my jbl speaker and introduced them to fetty wap."

"Gotta reassure them all of their suffering was worth it bc now we can get lit in the club," he added in the caption.

This quickly went viral and received over 3.2m views, 719,000 likes as users in the comments imagined how people from this time period would reaction to Fetty Wap's music.

"We have no idea but thank you for this. We can’t stop laughing at this," the History Channel commented.



One person said: "Thy ought to be quite perplexed".

"'They call him sir fetty of the wap, take a gander'," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "'Good heavens, this melody doth go hard.'"

"'What is this symphony?'" a fourth person asked.

Since then the song has been edited into other scenes of popular films such as Captain America: Civil War by user @jakob_aanensen who wrote: "When Iron Man was losing to Cap so he copied his fightgstyle while blasting Fetty Wap from his JBL speakers built in to his amor."

This clip received nearly 3m views and 489,000 likes.

The Max Nordic TikTok account shared a clip from Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets when Fred, George, and Ron Weasley comes to rescue Harry Potter who was locked up in his room at the Dursleys' where they added the trending sound of Fetty Wap's Again.



This was clearly a hit with Potter fans as it now has over 11m views, and 2m likes.

Twilight may have had vampires and werewolves, but did it have Fetty Wap? Well now user @youdontknowryry7 edited the song into a scene where Bella is almost hit by Tyler's car but is saved by Edward.



"Tyler pulling up on Bella blasting Fetty Wap on the JBL," they wrote and the video received 610,000 views and 165,000 likes.

This article was originally published on February 7 2025.

