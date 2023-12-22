The 17 biggest viral videos of 2023

2023 is coming to a close, and once you realise 'Angela Bassett did the thing' was only at the start of this year, you quickly realise just how many viral moments there have been.

It was also the year that people queued down the street to purchase a bottle of KSI and Logan Paul's Prime - but Gordon Ramsay's review of the drink went exactly as you'd expect.

Other wild moments include a stranger throwing her mum's ashes on stage while Pink was performing, and Priti Patel and Nigel Farage throwing their best shapes at the Tory Party Conference.

What a year it's been.

