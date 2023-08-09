Woman spots ex's new girlfriend wearing her clothes

Breakups can be difficult, but what would you do if you spotted your ex's new partner sporting your clothes just days after parting ways?

One woman turned to TikTok to share her bizarre experience – and people are seething for her.

In a viral clip that's racked up almost 20,000 views, Cadigan Smith wrote: "When we broke up 3 days ago, haven’t given each other our things back yet, and I see a random girl walking around campus wearing MY clothes carrying MY vintage Coach bag with the damaged corner."

The comments were soon flooded with fellow TikTokers, with one writing: "If someone was walking around with MY coach bag? I would lose it."

Another added: "Get your s*** back and let her have him, he’s trash obviously."

"Time to report some things stolen lol," a third joked, while another TikTok user commented: "I’d rip that bag off her and walk away."

@cadigansmith She probably had no idea





It comes after one woman caught her partner cheating, thanks to a handy cruise ship feature.

Kayla Gardner told her TikTok followers that her boyfriend had headed off to grab some food while holidaying on the cruise – or so he said. Instead, he went off to liaise with another woman.

Kayla discovered what he was really up to after watching one of the cabin's TVs, which show live broadcasts from the different decks, principally to help passengers check how busy an area is.

Kayla then posted a recording of their shocking discovery, in which the friend can be heard asking "Who is she?" as they gawped at the screen.

"No, dude, that can’t be him," Kayla responded, before she looks closer and, mortified, realises that it was.

