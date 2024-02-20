What does 'no borax no glue' mean on TikTok?

It’s not an easy job keeping up with the latest TikTok trends, and there’s a new phrase cropping up time and time again on the platform.

“No borax no glue” is everywhere on TikTok right now – but what does it mean?

Well, in short, it means that something is completely impossible.

Let us explain…

People have been posting videos with captions asking hypothetical questions which end in “with no borax no glue”.

One example sees a woman in one viral clip say: “How to get over a guy you never dated no borax no glue.”

In this context, she’s saying that you can’t get over them, and that it’s impossible.



It’s become a format that’s been seen widely on the app, and its origins are pretty unexpected.

In fact, it comes from children asking the internet how to make slime. For the unaware, slime videos are incredibly popular on TikTok, with #slime videos racking up more than 77 billion views on the app.

Slime is made using borax and glue, but many kids have asked the question of how to make it without those two ingredients.

So popular was the question “how to make slime without borax and glue” that it inspired an entire spin-off trend.

It’s the latest big trend to take over TikTok alongside another dominating everyone's For You page, which is "Hopecore”.

While previous trends such as the clean girl and mob wife aesthetics, are fixated on changing our outward appearance, hopecore focuses on inner beauty and strength while also inspiring optimism.

