Watch moment Pope Leo makes guest appearance at a cathedral rave

Who doesn't love a good rave from time to time? Being out with your mates, dancing to some unreal tunes with like minded people and forgetting about the outside world for a few hours.

And it seems Pope Leo XIV has got into the spirit of them too, having made a completely unexpected appearance at a priest DJ's cathedral rave.

Yes, you read that correctly.

Pope Leo opened a rave played by priest-turned-DJ Padre Guilherme in celebration of Archbishop Bernard Bober's 75th birthday. It took place outside a 14th century cathedral in Slovakia.

In a viral TikTok posted by Guilherme, Pope Leo's two-minute sermon on the huge screen behind him has an ethereal soundtrack which ends with him saying "amen" before Guilherme plays an EDM track with a short build before a thumping bassline kicks in.

As it continues to play, it seems the track also has samples from Pope Leo's speech in it too as people dance away.

@padreguilherme Electronic music, faith and Pope Leo XIV message on the celebration of the 75th birthday of Archbishop Mons. Bernard Bober. 📍Košice, Slovakia. 08.NOV.2025 TRACK ID: DEAR YOUNG PEOPLE Padre Guilherme Remix (Unreleased) #slovakia #kosice #popeleoxiv #padreguilherme #dj

Guilherme posted the video on TikTok and it has 1.1m likes at the time of writing and thousands of comments.

One said: "He really said, this is God's HOUSE."

"The church has really stepped up their game 😂" commented a second.

A third joked: "We got a Pope rave before GTA 6."

"POPECHELLA 🔥🔥🔥🔥" a fourth declared.

And a fifth said: "Excuse me but I got blessed by the Pope to rave imma take it very seriously."

Pope Leo is of course from Chicago, the birthplace of house music.

Guilherme has been a leader in the Catholic faith since 1999 and has DJed over the past few years, streaming his sets during the Covid pandemic.

