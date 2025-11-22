GTA 6 LIVE: Rockstar Games 'testing new tech' in Online update

There are claims on social media Rockstar Games is "testing new tech for GTA 6" in its upcoming GTA Online update.

Rockstar recently delayed GTA 6 to 19 November 2026 and fans are now waiting for a new trailer, screenshots or official artwork.

Despite this recent setback, GTA 6 is the most highly anticipated video game in history and continues to surprise fans with new map details, leaks, rumours and speculation.

Follow the indy100 GTA 6 live blog below for all the latest news, leaks, updates and reaction.

ICYMI: Rockstar 'may be testing new tech for GTA 6' from GTA6 A popular post from Pistoluislero in the GTA 6 Subreddit claims Rockstar Games "may be testing new tech for GTA 6" in its GTA Online update. Pistoluislero said: "It appears that the new mansions will have accessible interiors from outside removing the black screen required to enter a property. I'm wondering if separate players in one lobby that own the same mansion will disappear to each other once in the same zone 'the new mansion in this case' so they can access their mansion from the outside without having the other players owning it from appearing in theirs. This is all speculation on my side but it's interesting to think about." And others have been commenting with their thoughts. bluAstrid said: "GTA Online has been a testbed for gameplay mechanics for a few years now." poklane said: "One of my main requests for GTA 6 Online is definitely for them to completely remove or strongly reduce the loading between the outside world and interiors." ToughStudent4334 said: "Well it could be org / VIP / MC based. You're in someone's CEO / MC it automatically loads that person's mansion." TwiggNBerryz said: "Hoping it's like the story mode safe houses." bromabb said: "I always assumed that with these properties they would have to instance your lobby so that you can have your mansion while someone else is at the same property, imagine being in your house and seeing a firefight on your balcony, not great. But if that's what they're doing then I do think this is how all properties will work in GTA 6."

Map 'suspicions' from GTA6 A Redditor says they are "suspicious" of how the fictional state of Leonida may compare to Florida based on the map the community has put together so far. On smoke_hat's post in the GTA 6 Subreddit, loads of people have been commenting with their thoughts. Rattling_TrashPanda said: "Look at San Andreas and tell me that looks like California." aramiak said: "If they've gone into it wanting to truly parody Florida as a state, we'll definitely see a representation of Orlando or at least Disney World, Daytona Race Track, the Everglades, Miami Beach etc. But that doesn't mean that all those things will have to be realistically positioned. They could make whatever map shape and size they want and shove those things anywhere." Bad_Sneaky_Bear said: "I swear when GTA 5 was coming out, people copy and pasted the southern part of California and said that was the map. I'm not expecting it to be like this honestly." slendelz said: "They've already outlined their states? On the website, it's got an in depth description of each? Why reveal those and not others." Rising_Unity said: "Don't make them delay GTA 6 any further."

New GTA Online trailer Rockstar Games shared a new trailer for an update coming to GTA Online in December called A Safehouse In the Hills. A post on Rockstar's Newswire said: "You've already built an empire. Now let Prix Luxury Real Estate erect your palace in GTA Online: A Safehouse in the Hills, coming this December. "The preeminent purveyors of luxury listings are breaking ground on a series of new property developments in some of Los Santos' most exclusive neighbourhoods. These meticulously designed estates will feature sprawling grounds, breathtaking views and first-rate amenities - including the latest in personal assistance and business service technology."

The Golden Joystick Awards 2025: Most Wanted Game GTA 6 has won The Golden Joystick Award for Most Wanted Game for a second year running. The Witcher 4 came in second with Resident Evil: Requiem in third.



The Golden Joystick Awards 2025: Still Playing Award - PC and Console GTA Online was up for this one - but missed out. It didn't even make the top three... Minecraft won, with Helldivers 2 in second and Marvel Rivals in third.

The Golden Joystick Awards 2025: Best Game Trailer GTA 6 trailer 2 has won The Golden Joystick Award for Best Game Trailer. No-one from Rockstar Games is here to accept the award and there was a rather lukewarm reception to that...

GTA Golden Joystick nominations Maggie Robertson, who plays Lady Dimitrescu in Resident Evil Village, is the host of The Golden Joystick Awards 2025 Ivan Weiss & The Golden Joystick Awards Rockstar Games has three nominations at The Golden Joystick Awards, which is taking place today (Thursday 20 November). GTA 6 is nominated for Most Anticipated Game. GTA 6 trailer 2 is up for Best Game Trailer. GTA Online has been nominated for Still Playing Award - PC and Console.

We're at The Golden Joystick Awards later today and we'll have the latest on if Rockstar's nominations win or not. You can keep up-to-date with all the winners and reaction from that through our separate dedicated live blog, click here to read.

Trailer reveals key gameplay detail spotted by gamers from GTA6 A key gameplay detail has been spotted in GTA 6 trailer 2. Redditor Vast_Structure_1930 posted a screenshot of a car with swangas on it. These are wheel rims that stick out up to 20 inches from the tyre instead of being flat or inward. They are huge in Houston car culture. The user said: "I only now noticed this. Do you think these type of wheels will be useful in the game? Popping someone's wheel, making a hole in their car etc?" It's been spotted before but the new post has got people on Reddit talking about it again. roshambo113 said: "Pretty sure it's called slab. It's a big part of the car culture in Houston I think." ITSONLYAGAME said: "I'll be popping wheels." super-fire-pony said: "It will be easier for Rockstar to have these snap off easily like they would in real life rather than them be solid enough to damage vehicles etc. They might scratch other vehicles but there's no way they're gouging holes in the sides of cars."

Gamers react to the third one-year wait from GTA Gamers have been having their say on there being one year to go - yet again - until the release of GTA 6. On a post in the GTA Subreddit, daiquim said: "Just don't think about the game every day and it'll go flying by." whakashorty said: "PS7." DarkGrimNature said: "Don't be surprised if it gets delayed again. I'm not holding my breath." cxncrete_jungle said: "Honestly I can't put faith in these release dates anymore. Rockstar has proven time and time again that they can't stick to one. I want them to take all the time they need but please stop giving us release dates until y'all are 100 per cent certain. I don't want to sound like a pessimist but I'm not believing that it's releasing next year until we're just a month away. Expect nothing and you won't be disappointed." stefan771 said: "If there wasn't so much opposition to the last two release dates and pressure to delay it, we would have been playing it now."

Revised release date hits key milestone - 'again' GTA 6's revised release date has hit a key milestone with a prominent X / Twitter account joking it's hit the same thing "again". GTA 6 is releasing on 19 November 2026 and at the time of writing on Wednesday (19 November), we're exactly a year away from it.

But this isn't the first time we've been a year out from the game's release... Or even the second. And that's not been lost on @GTAVI_Countdown, who posted: "GTA 6 is officially one year out from launch. Again." Hopefully this will be the third and final time...

Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick gives verdict on gaming industry Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick has said the gaming industry is moving towards focusing more on PCs going forward but that traditional consoles are not going away. Speaking with CNBC, he said: "I think it's moving towards PC and business is moving towards open rather than closed. "But if you define console as the property, not the system, then the notion of a very rich game that you engage in for many hours that you play on a big screen - that's never going away."

GTA 6 nomination at The Game Awards from GTA6 Once again, GTA 6 has been nominated for Most Anticipated Game at The Game Awards 2025 after winning the prize last year. This was reposted into the GTA 6 Subreddit and gamers have been pretty much unanimous in their thoughts. andrei2772 said: "Easy win... AGAIN." sirferrell said: "It's been in the top three trending on the PlayStation Store since it was listed. Yeah we're ready." Aplixs said: "Hope they don't win this award next year." TheHeavenlyStar said: "Honestly it shouldn't be there. What should I be excited about? That it's delayed to year end? That it's not hitting PCs that late and that we PC gamers have to wait further than a year for that?" Hot-Pin8426 said: "And it's probably gonna be there again next year at this pace!"

Switch 2 'tests' reaction from GamingLeaksAndRumours Redditors in the GTA 6 Subreddit have been reacting to the claims Rockstar has been "testing" the game for the Nintendo Switch 2. On a post, manoffood said: "If it does come to Switch 2, it probably won't be until a few years after the PS5 and Xbox release." SnowyJKN said: "They should try to bring GTA 4 and 5 (including the Online mode, that'll generate millions for Rockstar honestly) to Switch 2 first. GTA 5 basically has ports on every platform except Nintendo." Animegamingnerd said: "If these tests were to Rockstar's liking, it will likely launch either alongside the PC or next gen port I imagine." venom_daemon said: "Wonder if the Series S version somewhat helps the Switch 2 tests, considering the similar fidelity on some 'AAA' ports to both." Loose_Society9485 said: "I can't imagine Take-Two executives wanting to miss out on all the potential Switch 2 sales. Especially if they make a well polished physical edition like Cyberpunk 2077."

Rockstar Games has been 'doing Switch 2 tests' claim insiders There have been a number of claims online that Rockstar Games has been testing GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch 2. Reputable insider NateTheHate posted on X / Twitter: "I said a while ago that Rockstar was doing tests to bring it to Switch 2 but tests don't always equal release. I know an effort has been made to see if they can bring it to the platform. I don't know the current state of that effort." A follow-up post said: "Experimenting doesn't equal 'in development' and companies often test to see if a game is possible on hardware." That's after Nash Weedle, someone who's understood to have a decent track record when it comes to Nintendo leaks and insider information, shared in a translated post: "I can CONFIRM that work is being done on a port of GTA 6 for Switch 2. "I hadn't spoken much about it, I had to be prudent until now, plus I can comment that: the game's delay is not due to this version; it seems it won't arrive at launch." Insider Reece 'Kiwi Talkz' Reilly has also said: "NateTheHate saying Rockstar tested GTA 6 on Switch 2 doesn't mean anything, Rockstar tested putting GTA 5 on Wii-U and that went nowhere. "Devs test putting games on hardware all the time, don't take it as confirmation that it is happening." Kiwi Talkz previously posted: "I heard from a source that Rockstar was weighing up how feasible it was to port GTA 6 to Switch 2 primarily because Xbox hardware was tanking and they were nervous with Microsoft's decisions regarding Xbox's future. "The source in question has gotten stuff wrong in the past and its extremely unlikely he could get access to such high level info but maybe he was right?" Claims of Rockstar testing GTA 6 for Nintendo Switch 2 are unconfirmed.

'Level of detail we need' from GTA6 Redditor RogerRoger63358 has posted a video in the GTA 6 Subreddit saying "this is the level of detail we need back in GTA 6". It's a video from GTA 4 that shows how "you can hear the interference sound in your car speakers before someone calls you". And others have been commenting with their thoughts. Understeerenthusiast said: "TIL that was actually in the game. I thought it was something with my not great TV at the time." banana5456 said: "That noise doesn't exist anymore lol." HippoRun23 said: "Damn I forgot all about that back in the day. You could totally tell when someone was about to call you." Brain2110 said: "Bro you can hear the engine ticking after leaving a car you've driven around in GTA 5. Stop acting like they don't do stuff like this anymore." FahmyAnuar said: "It really showcased the dark and gritty of the game."

Map update reaction from GTA6 Redditors have been having their say on the community map updates in the GTA 6 Subreddit. Screwderia_Ferrari said: "Map is too big to not have another major city in the north... Hope Rockstar does not make same mistake as with GTA 5 and leave north abandoned..." ScottRans0m said: "I can't believe how small it's starting to look." metlevser said: "By the way left side of the airport and north of Ambrosia and north of Vice City are pure speculation, I really wonder will they reveal most of the map before releasing the game or will they let us play and explore?" CreebleCrooble said: "Dunno man, kinda feels like it's getting smaller and smaller the longer I look at it." TheWidrolo said: "Idk about the panhandle, it looks off."

Map updates reveal key Vice City changes A community map aiming to piece together what the in-game map of GTA 6 will look like ahead of its release has been updated. "map.gtadb.org is an interactive map of GTA 5 and GTA 6 that includes all landmarks that have been identified so far," its website says. "Our current goal is to find the real-life equivalent of every single in-game building in GTA 6. This is going to be a collaborative effort, way beyond the release of the game." V9 has recently been released with loads of key updates to locations in Vice City such as Peacock Bay, mountains being moved and some areas being completely redesigned. A YouTube video has been uploaded detailing the specific changes that can be seen.

