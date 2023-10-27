Stoke City football stadium turns into rave in bizarre mid-week match moment

Stoke City fans who headed to the Bet365 Stadium to watch them take on Leeds this week were left baffled when the football ground seemingly turned into a rave.

In a clip posted to X (formerly Twitter), by @stokeyyg2, fans could be seen looking around in confusion as Darude's 'Sandstorm' blared out of the speakers, and lights and lasers lit up the stadium.

However, even when the song's iconic drop kicked in, the fans, who were wrapped up for the cold Wednesday night game, didn't seem to be getting on board with the party atmosphere.

