POV AI plague TikTok sound is being used to show the horrors of modern life

Anyone on TikTok the last few days will no doubt have come across the Historical POV videos using artificial intelligence - and in a hilarious twist on the trend, people are parodying the clip to show the perils of life in 2025.

Forget dying from the Black Plague or the eruption of Pompeii, nowadays we're all fighting to recover from our hangovers and drudging along in corporate life.

These parodies have been going viral as they are hilariously relatable (unlike the plight of our distant ancestors), and they are filmed from the creator's POV just like the ones from the AI clips - both reaching their hand out for the viewers to see.

Many of the videos also use the moans, coughs and groans from the AI video from the Black Plague to really bring home the point of suffering.

Here are some of the best examples from the new trend:

TikToker Malina (@malina.ary) posted a clip of herself with her friends having food with the caption: "POV: You wake up as a 20-year-old girl after a night out (AC 2025)".

Since sharing the clip it has received 4.8m views, 1.1m views, and thousands of comments from people who were cracking jokes in response.

One person wrote: "This AI is getting out of control! So good!"

"I just survived Chernobyl and now this..." another person said.

Someone else added: "This is why I can't delete TikTok".

"We’ve got to be the most unserious generation to live on this plan," a fourth person commented.

Another example is from creator @strawbmangoo who posted a video of herself woefully reaching for her laptop to depict the grind of corporate life.

"POV: You wake up a corporate weapon trying to remember what your job is after a huge weekend, 2025 AC," she wrote to accompany the clip which has since received over 528,000 views, 91,000 likes and in the comments section, viewers made it clear that this was not their favourite time period.





"I had died by the black plague, titanic sinking, pompeii earthquake, and somehow this is the worst one," one person wrote.

Another person posted: "Honestly I'd rather be dying in Pompeii".

"Nah take me back to Atlantis I was doing just fine," a third person commented.

Someone else posted: "Why was i relaxed living in the streets of pompeii but this stressed me out".

