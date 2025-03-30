What’s the Velocity challenge taking over TikTok, and how do you do it?

TikTok challenges come and go, but few look as difficult to master as the Velocity challenge.

Hundreds of thousands of people are taking on the new trend, which involves TikTok creators attempting to perform a combination of hand gestures in time to a beat.

And while that might sound simple, it’s fiendishly difficult.

The trend was first started by TikTokers Hieda & Jarwo in their viral clip, and since then it’s been attempted by countless people on the platform.

It all revolves around hand gestures, with people quickly hitting their fists together in time to music, as well as clapping and posing with either the rock and roll sign or the Korean finger heart.

Watch the original clip below which inspired the trend.

@hiedajarwo DIKASIH PAHAM LANGSUNG #hiedajarwo





It’s tricky, to say the least, and it’s the difficulty of the trend which has made it such a compelling challenge for people to take on.

Since the trend began in Indonesia, people all around the world have been attempting it.





@txt.bighitent Replying to @Lulu ✊🙏🫶

South Korean group Tomorrow X Together (TXT) are some of the most high profile people to take on the challenge, racking up more than 1.7m likes in the process.

Why not read…

TikTokers share drastic before and after photos of what they looked like in a relationship vs single

The toddler cookie challenge is the most adorable TikTok trend you'll ever se e

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the Indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the Indy100 rankings