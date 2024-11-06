Doctor cautions against the viral protein Diet Coke trend taking over TikTok

A doctor has shared his health concerns about the viral protein Diet Coke trend that has taken over TikTok.

Most of us love a fizzy drink pick-up-me-up during the day with Diet Coke being a popular choice, but people have started adding protein shakes to the drink to create their very own "protein Diet Coke".

As a result, the creamy pre-made protein shake combined with the soft beverage means people can get their protein while enjoying their favourite fizzy drink.

The trend may also be linked to Mormon culture as they do not drink alcohol but instead like to drink soft drinks in combination with various creamer and flavoured syrups - otherwise known as a "Dirty Soda".

TikToker Rebecca Gordon (@beccers_gordonn) from Utah posted a video of herself making her own protein Diet Coke which she gave a "10/10".

The clip has garnered 2.6m views and pushed the trend where people have been sharing their protein Diet Coke concoctions as an enjoyable way to consume more protein.

The drink combo isn't for everyone, as @@smallersam_pcos gave it a go and admitted if wasn't for her as she told her followers: "I don't love this," and added it's not how she would choose to drink a Diet Coke or protein shake.

But @wishbonekitchen loved the combination describing it as "phenomenal" and recommended it to those who love a Coke float or Root beer float.

However, Dr Zac Turner, a biomedical scientist and doctor, has warned people against the trend as he says you're not getting the amount of protein you think you're getting from the pre-made shakes combined with the Diet Coke.

“Let’s get real – if your ‘protein’ comes from a pre-made shake, you’re likely getting more calories from sugar than from protein itself, he told news.com.au.



“The average ready-to-go protein drink can sneak in a lot of filler, meaning that creamy shot into your Diet Coke may end up countering your sugar-free intentions.”

Instead, Dr Turner recommends that those still looking to have a go at the trend without consuming all the sugar should use a clean, high-quality whey isolate with minimal sugar.

“It’s not likely to taste as fun or blend as easily but whey isolate packs a pure protein punch, so you’d actually get the benefits you’re after without accidentally turning your ‘diet’ drink into a dessert,” he added.

Additionally, we're not all meant to be knocking back the protein, as nutritionist Scott Keatley explained to Women’s World that it depends on how active you are.

“While adding protein to a drink can be beneficial, it’s not always necessary for everyone, only those who are active, trying to build muscle or have increased protein needs, such as during recovery,” he said.

“The carbonation and artificial sweeteners in Diet Coke may cause bloating or discomfort," and elaborated on how it "lack[s] any real nutritional value" and can also be "hard to digest due to the carbonation and sweeteners".

