Famous age gap couple Cheryl and Quran announce major baby update

Famous age gap couple Cheryl and Quran McCain have given a major baby update as they expect their first child together.

Age gap relationships were predicted by Bumble to be one of the biggest trends in dating for 2024. But, stigma still exists around large differences in age.

TikTok famous couple Cheryl and Quran McCain , who are 63 and 26 years old respectively, are one such couple who are living their lives and battling stigma by sharing their relationship online.

The pair announced they were bringing a baby into the world despite the 37-year age gap and following a rocky journey to find a surrogate .

Cheryl is already a mother of seven and grandmother of 17, but wanted to bring life into the world with her younger husband.

In a recent post on their TikTok the couple gave an update on the baby with clips of the gender reveal.

@oliver6060 I wanted another girl 🩷 Princess Aliyah laree McCain #CapCut

It began with a prank from their friends, as Cheryl and Quran popped a balloon which had multi-coloured confetti in. Later, they popped pink confetti and smoke cannons, revealing they are having a girl. The parents-to-be were clearly overjoyed and excitedly hugged each other.

In the comments, many congratulated the pair on their happy news.

“CONGRATS CHERYL !!!!!!!!!! WISHING THE BEST FOR YOU AND YOUR BEAUTIFUL FAMILY,” one TikToker wrote.

Another said: “So happy for you Cheryl, I think you are a sweet and kind lady.”

Someone else added: “Congratulations to you both. She will be so loved.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel



Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.