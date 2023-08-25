TikToker Queenzziel0cthevoice becomes viral sensation with karaoke covers

On TikTok, people often create karaoke sing-a-longs for other people to duet and join in with - and TikToker Queenzziel0cthevoice has become a viral sensation with her covers.

Smith is a singer songwriter from Macon, Georgia, and in her bio describes herself as a "singer, songwriter, comedian, actress, activist".

In a popular video, Queenzziel0cthevoice - whose real name is Teresa Smith - duetted with a karaoke video by Emma White of the hit Billie Eilish song 'What Was I Made For?' from the Barbie movie soundtrack but she decided to switch up some of the lyrics and melody.

Instead of singing "All the enjoyment," the TikToker sang "Although the enjoyment," and then freestyled the melody, which entertained the audience as the video now has over 10m views.

During the clip, she can be seen with her brightly coloured hair and long eyelashes as she sings her heart out to the tune.





@queenzziel0cthevoice #duet with @Emma White #whatwasimadefor #gimmethemic #queenzzielocthevoice

Viewers also showed Queenzziel0cthevoice and her video some love in the comments section.

One person said: "God I love how she never ever bothers to listen to the songs."

"She created her own melody," another person said.

Someone else added: "Okay this kinda ate."

"Changing the melody to each new stitch AND EATING DOWWWNNNN EVERY SINGLE TIME," a fourth person commented.

This isn't the only cover of 'What Was I Made For?' that she's made as she has posted over 40 covers of the song, all sounding different each time which someone amazingly managed to create a chorus compilation of them all and it has over 5.9m views.

