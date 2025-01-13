All of us can relate to having a bad day, so much so that it's become a TikTok trend for people to humorously share their minor inconveniences - and we have Russell Crowe to thank for it.

The trend consists of people sharing how their day has been the worst, using a sound where a man angrily says, “I don’t even think you really know what a bad day is… But you’re gonna find out”.

Despite the ominous vibes from this sound, people have been using it in a comedic way to air their specific issues that have impacted their day, and more importantly, how it is much worse than other people's issues.

At the time of writing, over 11,000 people have used the sound in a video (that's a lot of people who are having bad days...)





@eggo.vsp movie name - Unhinged 2020 (Netflix). I just finished to movie 20 mins ago and saw potential in this clip #unhinged #netflixmovies #unhingedtok #memes #memestiktok #relateable #pov #real #fypシ #viralvideo #viral_video #viralpost #fuppppppp #fupagefyp





One of the first videos from the trend was from creator @eggo.vsp who uses the actual scene where the sound is from and wrote: "Parents as soon as you mention the word 'stress'," which received over 4.8m views, and 1m likes.

Where does the sound come from?

The sound comes from a scene in the 2020 film Unhinged where Australian actor Russell Crowe plays Tom, a mentally unstable stranger who "loses his temper behind the wheel and becomes fixated with teaching an impatient driver [Rachel] a lesson," according to the plot synopsis.

The dialogue comes from a key moment in the film where he confronts Rachel for honking her horn at him and when she refuses to apologise to him, Tom says she's going to "find out" what a bad day is like as he then tries to kill her.

Here are some examples from the trend:

Joe Jonas joined in on the trend as he filmed himself, while the text on the screen reads: "When someone's complaining to me but they never had to wear a piece of jewelry that let everyone know that they're a virgin."

The comment refers to when he previously wore a purity ring, in a clip that has 17.4 million views.

@joejonas Triggered by accessories

"When someone says I'm crazy but they haven't seen me argue with my entire family at once," @hoppityhophop wrote in a post that has over 3.9m views.

TikTok creator @brxzycore posted, "When my best friend getting baby fever cause my kids are cute," in a clip that has 1.2m views.

"When someone tells me they're having a bad day but the front strands of my freshly washed hair just started to separate," @liviixoxo posted and this received 1.5m views.

