Fans mourn the death of TikTok star Samantha Ann Clark

Fans of TikTok star Samantha Ann Clark have being mourning the loss of the 17-year-old who died earlier this month after battling brain cancer.

Her husband Brayden G confirmed the sad news on 20th January on Clark's TikTok account where she had amassed more than 230,000 followers since 2019. Many of Clark's videos consisted of her documenting her everyday life and showing off her dance skills.

In September 2019 she revealed to fans that she was in a hospital undergoing treatment for brain cancer. Despite the severity of her condition, she maintained a happy outlook on life as well as the odd dose of dark humour.

Sadly in an update earlier this month, Brayden confirmed that his wife had passed away. In an emotional video that has been viewed more than 1.2 million times Brayden said: "This is the last update on my wife with terminal cancer. Hello everyone, this is the last update of my wife with terminal cancer. Last night she took her last breath. I just wanted to let you all know because I know she would want you to know.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

“Thank you to everyone who supported her through this journey, went out there and prayed for her, and always kept her in your thoughts. Thank you guys, it means a lot to both of us.”

@sammy_ann_ This is the last update on my wife with terminal cancer.





Tributes immediately began pouring in for Clark from her fans, expressing their love for her and extending their condolences to Brayden. One user wrote: "Oh Brayden. I know these words won’t make anything better or bring her back but I’m so sorry. She was so amazing! But you already know that too."

A second wrote: "I’m literally heart broken... I just watched her update from 5 days ago earlier.. she was so inspiring to me. Keep strong. She was an AMAZING human."

A third added: "’m so sorry Brayden. She was a beautiful young lady. My heart hurts."

A funeral service was held for Clark on January 26th, with a book of condolences currently being made available to the public on the Anderson and Sons Mortuary website.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.