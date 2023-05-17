Puzzles are all over the internet as people test various skills such as memory, arithmetic, spelling and vision - and there's one about a popular cartoon sitcom that everyone is trying out.

It involves two screenshots from an episode of 'The Simpsons' that shows Homer suited and booted, staring deadpan as he's sat at the end of a row of what appears to be a wedding.

Of course, he is joined by wife Marge who is wearing a red dress along with her pearl necklace.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Other guests surround the couple in the image, and are seemingly unknown

In a clip posted to TikTok, @indiegamespal set a challenge to see if any viewers could spot the one difference between the photos.

And gave just 11 seconds to try and figure it out.





@indiegamespal Spot the Difference Level 29 #spotthedifference #fun #thesimpsons #puzzle #entertainment #gaming #games

After inspecting the image, some gave up and decided to look at the comment section for the answer.

One person wrote: "So pleased to check comments, saved a huge amount of time."

And so what was the answer?

Well, the only difference between the two image had to do with the glance of a man sat to right of Marge’s hair.

In the left photo his eyes can be seen looking straight ahead, while in the other he turns to look at Marge (or directly us given the angle)

Did you manage to spot the difference?

Elsewhere, where is the fourth object in this picture? No one can find the crutch.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.