The Simpsons fans are remembering Gorbachev's appearance

The Simpsons fans are remembering when Mikhail Gorbachev made an appearance in the animated comedy, following today's news of his passing.

An animated version of the former soviet statesman appeared in season seven, but was unfortunately not voiced by the man himself.

When George H. W. Bush and Homer have a fight in the street, a visiting Gorbachev sees, and George refuses to apologise as he doesn't want to show weakness in front of Russians.

Mikhail Gorbachev died aged 91 yesterday (30 August) after a long illness.

