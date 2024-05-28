A woman who went viral on TikTok after posting a video of her crying baking her own birthday cake, has criticised her ex-husband for sharing her past online.

Elizabeth Teckenbrock's TikTok showed her baking a cake with the text overlay reading: "Being a single mom is making your own birthday cake on your birthday so that your baby can feel happy they are singing to you." The TikTok has garnered over 53 million views.

Now, Teckenbrock's ex-husband, Andrew Cormier, has shared his side of the story, claiming his has full custody of their two children and that she barely sees them because she "goes out all the time."

"People that follow her are giving her praise and telling her how strong and, how you know, amazing, she's doing well. She's not really a full time mom. She barely has her kids. She goes out all the time," Cormier said.

Cormier's account, @reinventingelizabeth, features a series of videos where he discusses Teckenbrock and their marriage. He claims she owes him over $20,000 in child support. He also alleged that Teckenbrock was arrested for fraud.

On Monday, Teckenbrock uploaded a follow-up video saying, "I know that I'm a good mother, that I love my children.

"I've made mistakes in my life, yes, I did get arrested, that's not something that I've even remotely denied. I've actually touched base on that before on my page."

She revealed that she struggles with her mental health and that she did get arrested because she "wrote a bad check."

But says that she's been trying to "rebuild her life".

"It's really hard to come out of anything like that, especially when you're being torn down at the same time."

As she teared up she said, "no hate to his father whatsoever, but I was a single mom at the age of 16 years old. I have struggled since, being emotionally distraught, I guess you would say."

Teckenbrock told Newsweekthat the viral video of her baking her birthday cake was a result of her first time spending her birthday alone.

She said that she went for a birthday dinner with her friends after her daughter's recital and her ex-husband did not let her see her children afterwards.

"It was a late dinner at nine o'clock and I said to him after the dance recital, I'm going to go to the dinner but I'm still free for the rest of the weekend for the girls.

"He said 'No, you made the decision to go to dinner, you will not see them on your birthday'."

