What does 'SPWM' mean on TikTok?

Anytime you're scrolling on your TikTok For You page, perhaps you've come across various different acronyms in videos.

Some of the recent instances include people using “WTM” and “WTW” to say "what’s the move” or “want to meet” or simply using "IFB" to say "I follow back".

It seems there is always a new abbreviation being used, causing confusion among some users who have to catch up on what it is.

While it has appeared on TikTok, "SPWM" is used on other popular social media platforms such as X, formerly Twitter and Instagram, to name just a couple.

But the newest abbreviation that is circulating on the social media platform is "SPWM" - but what does it mean?

"SPWM" according to TikTok means "Stop playing with me", and this can be used in various contexts when reacting to something someone has said or done - whether that's jokingly, playfully or to express disbelief or anger, it can be used in both a serious and non-serious way.

A scenario where this could be used is when someone within a friendship group is trying to get their friends who are having a laugh confirm whether it's banter or something more serious.

While it can also be used when someone is being flirted with and will used this abbreviation as a response to note the flirtation and also respond in a playful manner.

