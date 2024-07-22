There is always something new to learn online, particularly on TikTok where people often use abbreviations to convey a message in a short and quick way.

An example of this from early this year includes people using “WTM” and “WTW” to say "what’s the move” or “want to meet”.

But the latest abbreviation making the rounds on the social media platform if "IFB" as people have been questioning what it stands for.

This is actually part of a viral 'teamwork' trend that sees smaller TikTok accounts follow each other into order to boost and grow their social media following.













Therefore the abbreviation "IFB" means "I follow back".

There are various way this can be done, from mentioning "teamwork" in their content or adding themselves to a comment chain to put their account out there to encourage more followers.

For small accounts, the ultimate aim is to earn over 10,000 followers because this number means that you are then eligible to join the TikTok Creator Fund.

(Though other requirements also include regularly posting original content, getting a minimum 100,000 views on their videos within the last 30 days and you must also have a pro account too.)

