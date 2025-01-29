There is a community for anything and everything online - there's even one where people bond over showing off the cool sticks they find.

It's part of "Stick Nation" which has gone viral on social media, created by friends Boone Hogg and Logan Jugler who have nearly 3 million followers on Instagram and 788,000 on TikTok (aka "StickTok").

All the videos contain unique sticks ranging from ones which look like wands, wizard staffs snakes, canes and just about anything else you can imagine.

The pair's stick-social journey began back in 2023 where the pair discovered a worn down stick while on a Utah trail which the pair agreed had "some excellent grain on it" and a "nice grip," as per NPR.

From that Hogg and Jugler create the stick review account as an inside joke where they would describe the stick's properties and what made it interesting.

Soon enough more people saw the duo's videos and that's how the movement took off and now have millions of followers from around the world known as "Stickheads".

"Hello, I'm calling from Sweden," one Stickhead member said. "I want to show this amazing stick that I found, look at this it's got this big crown here, and a small crown here [at the bottom], it's quite heavy but I think it's absolutely beautiful. What do you think?"

The video has over 11M views, 1.2M likes and in the comments section people gave their verdict.

One person said: "brooo got a legendary drop. The Staff of Yggdrasil," while another added: "That’s not a stick. That’s a wizards lost staff. You should probably hide."

Since going viral, the stick savant's were profiled by The New York Times and have celebrity fans such as Lin Manuel-Miranda and Dermot Mulroney have proven their "Stickhead" status by submitted their own sticks for review.

The community even has its own lingo to describe the types of sticks they come across.

"Modded" sticks are ones which have been carved or modified by humans, while "natty" sticks one that are natural and have not been modified at all.

Given the sheer amount of stick videos they have looked at what is a favourite among the Stick Nation leaders?

Hogg revealed his favourite stick is one that was passed down to a grandson from his grandfather which had patches and medals from the grandfather’s previous trails and hikes embedded on to it.

“I love the ones that have a story, but also some sort of kind of sentimental value to them" he told NPR.

At the end of 2024, Hogg and Jugler organised a a “Stick of the Year” competition where the ultimate winner was the stick that resembled an “Ancient Energy Sword”.

After growing a significant platform of stick fanatics, Hogg and Jugler are keen to get the community "off their phones and into nature and interacting with each other and connecting".

Some of their plans also include "Stick Quests,” where people go and real-life search for a certain types of sticks, and “Travel Log” where Stick Nation members can pass sticks along to each other.

