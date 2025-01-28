What does the term 'cute winter boots' really mean on TikTok?

If you're been seeing "cute winter boots" being mentioned on TikTok, and are confused as to why, it's because people aren't talking about the seasonal fashion accessory, but rather a code word.

People are using "cute winter boots" as a code word to discuss sensitive topics on the app so that it simultaneously can be boosted by the algorithm but not flagged or removed as users have been claiming their For You Page is being censored, with videos related to politics or controversial issues being suppressed or even taken down.

Some US users say TikTok hasn't been the same since the app briefly went dark and was reinstated by President Donald Trump who signed an executive order for a 75-day deadline extension for TikTok - which is currently owned by China's ByteDance - to sell its US operation to a US buyer.

@kristinacotton I can't DENY how cute the boots were today. it's hard not to DEFEND them. I didn't see anyone DEPOSE of any winter boots either. #cutewinterboots #winterboots #chicago #fyp #foryoupage

Examples users have given include seeing fewer livestreams, and some activity is being removed or flagged at higher rates for violating community guidelines, including for behaviour that was previously permitted, as reported by Reuters.

However, TikTok has denied any changes have occurred to its policies and algorithms.

Since Trump returned to office, he has been vocal about his political agenda to clamp down on immigration, as well as trans and reproductive rights.

With all this in mind, TikTok users are reacting by making videos where they being by talking about "cute winter boots" to disguise the real message they want to get across, without being punished by the app.

@xxsar__maxx #Inverted who knows the secret ✨ #fyp #cutewinterboots #winterboots

They then hold up signs with information or warnings for viewers to read. This can range from protests to policy information, with some mentioning how their "cute winter boots" are protecting people from "ice" referring to the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This comes as it was reported on Monday (January 27) that ICE made close to 1,200 arrests within just one day on Sunday (January 26), NBC News reported, as part of a nationwide immigration crackdown.

Why the term "cute winter boots"? This is perhaps due to how the TikTok app's algorithm seems to like product-related content meaning that it will push the video out to more viewers.

You may have also noticed people in the comments sections writing our the pop culture keywords and figures such as Taylor Swift and Sabrina Carpenter, and it is for this same reason as it is thought this will provide a boost for the videos too.

Elsewhere, Donald Trump backs Elon Musk as potential TikTok buyer after US ban, and Selena Gomez in tears over Donald Trump's order of mass deportation.

