There is often much discourse online about being in a relationship versus the single life, and now there's a new TikTok trend where women are sharing just how much they changed after they started dating someone.

As part of the trend, it starts with the woman sharing a photo of what they looked like when they were single, fresh-faced and glowing.

Along with this image, they added the caption: "When I say I want to get into another relationship, but this is how the last one had me looking", as the second photo in the slideshow shows a photo of what the woman looked like when she was in a relationship and she looks unhappy as she appears to have lost her spark.

To bring home the horrors of how a relationship can impact you, the creators have posted their before and afters to the sound of "Psycho - A Suite for Strings: The Knife."

One viral example from the trend was posted by @virginiaginger00, who shared a photo of herself in her single era before where she looked happy and content, and then a second photo when she was in a relationship and her skin had broken out in a rash on her face and appeared unhappy.

"Like, idk man. Single life might be more the vibe," she added, and the slideshow has since received over 2.7 million views and women in the comments noted just how much a relationship can have a negative toll on our bodies.

One person said: "MANAPHYLACTIC SHOCK."

"My girl was ALLERGIC to him," another person agreed.

A third person said, "Emotional and immune distress is crazy."

"In all realness, though it’s crazy how our bodies will literally reject the wrong person. I developed psoriasis in my last relationship, we broke up, and now it’s gone," a fourth person commented.

Another example was posted by TikToker @locdgoat who posted: "That after breakup glow hit different. Stay single ladies."

"When I say I want to get into another relationship, but then I remember how the stress of the last one had me looking," she wrote as she shared a snap of her single self looking glowy and happy, in contrast to the second photo, where she appeared tired and downcast while in a relationship.

This slide show has over 2.8 million views where viewers were shocked at how much we can change as a result of a bad relationship.

"You're entitled to compensation," one person wrote.

A second person added: "Good God. I'm glad you got released from that."

"You need to tell us who that man is, he needs a warning label attached to him," a third person posted.

A fourth person said: "Girllll, I can relate. They literally SUCK the life out of you! Hope you never have to deal with that again."

