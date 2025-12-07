It's the thought that counts, they say – and while we completely agree, there’s always one aunt who tends to miss the mark (enter: self-help books and weight loss supplements).

Gone are the days of defacing the family Argos catalogue with vicious circles around our Christmas wishes. These days, it’s all about TikTok, which has pretty much taken over everything.

The platform has become the go-to destination for trend-setting, no-BS reviews, home hacks and food inspiration. You name it, TikTok’s got it.

It has also turned into the modern-day search tool for younger users (and for clueless parents) hunting for the perfect gift.

Jamie Love, CEO of Monumental Marketing, believes this shift was inevitable. He described it as the perfect platform that replicates a "real-life experience with online shopping, reviews, video content" with some cleverly managed by marketing people.

"TikTok filled the gap that we could never fill on websites... It's humans," he said. "With TikTok, you don't have to imagine what that dress would look like on you because there are tens of videos of people like you wearing it, reviewing it and rating it."

With shopping centres rammed in the run-up to Christmas, and many leaving gifts until the last minute – wasting money just to 'not show up empty-handed' – we’ve scoured TikTok high and low for the most popular products of 2025.

Consider this your ultimate guide to regaining ‘trend-savvy gift guru’ status for your chronically online friend after last year’s awkward encounter.

Sunrise alarm clock

For anyone who’s sworn they’re "not a morning person", TikTok has declared the sunrise alarm clock the ultimate winter saviour.

Instead of jolting awake to the sound of a siren and a dark room that feels more 4am than 8am, this clever gadget wakes you gently with a soft, glowing light that mimics an actual sunrise.

Cue: less grogginess, more inner peace.

It’s no exaggeration to say TikTokers are treating this thing like a seasonal essential, especially now the sun seems to tap out before most of us leave work.

From Lumie to Philips and Hatch, there's a variety to choose from to fit all budgets.

@hatchforsleep Alarm anxiety? Not on our watch. 👀 You can double—or triple—check with Siri anytime.

Loop earplugs



Wellness dominated 2025, and one unexpected star rose to TikTok fame: Loop earplugs.

These aren’t your average foam plugs – Loop has earned a cult following for designs tailored to everything from deep sleep and travel to noise sensitivities, with even a kid-friendly option in the mix. Thousands of rave reviews later, it’s clear they’re the little gadget making big waves in calm, focus, and sleep.

And for a touch of sparkle this festive season, the Loop x Swarovski Experience 2 collaboration is here – but only for a limited time and while stocks last.

Loop is officially the gift that keeps on giving.

@loopearplugs Where function meets fashion. @Swarovski x Loop Earplugs. Available October 30th on Loopearplugs.com and October 24th on Swarovski.com - - #swarovski #swarovskicreatorslab #loopearplugs

Hot chocolate machine



Chocolate lovers, take note. We’ve all seen the coffee machine craze – but what about a hot chocolate machine?

TikTok users have been going crazy for these at-home cocoa contraptions, sharing everything from brand-favourite sachets to creative twists with chocolate orange, Nutella, or Kinder Buenos. The result? A little internet obsession that has us all craving a perfectly frothy cup.

For those looking to try one without splurging, Aldi has jumped on the trend with its own version, priced at just £24.99. It’s a Special Buy, though, so once it’s gone, it’s gone – better move fast if you want your winter cocoa fix.

@izzyfaye_ It’s that time of the year 🎄☕️❄️🍫 #hotchocolate #velvitiser #hotelchocolat #christmas #christmasdrinks #cosyseason #sundayvibes #christmasvibes #wintervibes @Hotel Chocolat

Literally anything from Lush



If there’s one brand TikTok refuses to gatekeep, it’s Lush. Do we really need an explanation?

From £5 gel eye patches perfect for last-minute stocking fillers to the platform’s perennial obsessions – Snow Fairy and the Sticky Dates collection – Christmas at Lush is basically a festive cult in motion.

And if you’re shopping for someone who appreciates a bit of theatre with their bath time, their Christmas gift sets come packaged in nostalgic keepsake boxes that look just as good under the tree as they do on your grid.

No wonder beauty TikTok can’t stop talking about them.

@beccamonaghan I checked out the newly refurbed Lush store in Manchester, filled with scalp massages, product testing, fragrance consultations - and of course, the hotly anticipated Christmas collection. Thank you for such a lovely showcase. #lush #snowfairy #tumericlatte #manchester #christmas

Spice jars



OrganisationTok is a world of its own, and while the idea of gifting glass jars may initially sound silly if you've never landed on that corner of the internet, the proof is in the numbers.

2025 became the year of the 'spice jar trend' with creators sharing mesmerising clips of their new kitchen additions before carefully organising them back into their cupboards.

Wow, we're getting old.

@michelleeeejh spice jars with bamboo lids & minimalist labels pass the vibe check fr 🤤 #amazonkitchenfinds #spicejarorganization #spicejarset

OurPlace Wonder Oven



TikTok’s favourite kitchen aesthetic has levelled up, and the Our Place Wonder Oven is firmly at the top of the wishlist.

The multifunctional bestseller is engineered for non-toxic air frying, roasting, baking and every other task you usually trust your oven with, just with better speed, better efficiency and, frankly, better looks.

It’s compact, it’s chic, and it’s become the star of every "cook with me" that crosses the FYP. Perfect for the friend who wants their dinner quick and their countertop beautiful.

@ourplace Never experience stale pizza again 🍕 #pizza #airfryer #airfryerhack #PremierRendiplus

Heat warming trays



Yes, you heard that correctly – heat warming trays have had a glow-up and are officially cool again, thanks to TikTok.

In an era where dinner parties and cosy hosting moments are trending, these kitchen gadgets have unexpectedly stolen the spotlight.

From humble beginnings to full TikTok frenzy, users are rediscovering their charm: keep dishes hot without standing over the stove.

While plenty of options exist on TikTok Shop, Morphy Richards stands out with a sleek tray that heats up to 150 °C in 8–10 minutes, blending convenience with a touch of retro-cool. Perfect for anyone serious about serving hot plates and warm vibes.

@morphyrichardsuk How to use the new Cordless Food Warming Tray - it's as easy as it looks ❤️ #MorphyRichards #CordlessHeatingTray #loveyourmorphy #foryoupagе #fyp

Red light masks



If skincare is self-care, then the red light mask is basically a TikTok-approved spa day at home.

Prices range wildly, from under £100 to luxury-level £1,000+, but Silk’n has captured attention for striking that sweet spot between effectiveness and affordability.

Its LED Face Mask 100 starts around £100, while the newly released LED EMS Face Mask takes it further: a 10-minute “facial workout” that tones and sculpts your mid-face, cheekbones, and eye area.

Beauty fanatics have made this one a must-try, and TikTok tutorials show it’s just as addictive as it looks.

@silkn.eu We noticed that some of you needed a little help with getting started with your LED Face Mask. We got you! Here is a quick tutorial on how to use your mask 🤍 Always feel free to reach out to us if you have more questions! #silkn #tutorial #howtouse #LEDfacemask #LEDlighttherapy

The Foreo Kiwi Derma



If 2025 has taught us anything, it’s that TikTok loves a skincare gadget, and the Foreo Kiwi Derma is currently holding court.

This nifty device resurfaces the skin to make it smoother, helps soften the appearance of wrinkles and age spots, and extracts impurities from deep within pores so they look smaller.

The end result? A fresher, more refined, younger-looking complexion without booking a single facial. It’s the gift for the person who is permanently one click away from buying a new serum.

@foreo Why KIWI? Because it works. Kiss your blackheads good-bye!

Björn Axén haircare



This year has truly been the year of the "hair journey" on TikTok, from dramatic chops to finally learning what a hair mask actually does.

Enter Björn Axén.

Hailing from Sweden and launching its ethical haircare and styling range in the UK for the first time, the brand has been a hot topic ever since.

Founded back in 1984, Björn Axén snagged a Royal Warrant to The Court of Sweden that same year, which TikTok has taken as absolute permission to treat their bathroom shelves like a Scandinavian salon. Luxe hair? Sorted.

@bjornaxen Really committed to having good healthy hair 🤷‍♀️ #girlproblems

Starface Hydro-Star pimple patches



Chances are you’ve already clocked a few people wandering around with tiny stars on their faces, and wondered what on earth is going on if you're not a part of the cool Gen Z crowd. That’s because Starface has officially made pimple patches a mainstream fashion moment.

These colourful, star-shaped stickers are the ultimate skincare-meets-style accessory, made from 100 per cent hydrocolloid to absorb impurities, calm inflammation and protect your skin, all while adding a playful little wink to your routine.

@starface pimple patch yes… but also STAR BALM !! these cutie lip balms drop august 22 💫 made w/ a cozy mix of shea butter, cocoa butter, n coconut oil 2 keep ur skin soft, smooth, n hydrated <3 #starface

Orebella fragrance



Celebrity fragrances can sometimes feel like a rinse-and-repeat formula: strong alcohol notes, fleeting scent, and little to write home about.

Enter Bella Hadid’s Orebella line, which TikTok can’t stop raving about.

Each skin parfum is alcohol-free, hydrating, and layered with essential oils designed to mingle with your natural scent while lingering beautifully.

Beyond the buzzwords, the line is clean, vegan, cruelty-free, and dermatologist-tested, making it suitable even for sensitive skin. TikTok users love that it’s more than a fragrance; it’s a little aura amplifier.

@orebella We’re in love, we’re obsessed, and we don’t feel guilty about it!! @Bella Hadid Shop the collection now: @Ulta Beauty @ultabeautymiddleeast @Ulta Beauty México @Selfridges @LOOKFANTASTIC @The Perfume Shop Limited #orebella

