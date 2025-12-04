Prince Harry making TikToks with Stephen Colbert was not on our 2025 bingo card

Prince Harry making TikTok's with Stephen Colbert was definitely not on anyone’s 2025 bingo card, but here we are here for it!

Prince Harry surprised fans Wednesday when he dropped in on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, but it was his festive TikTok cameo that really caught attention.

In a cheeky social-media video, Harry lip-synced to the voice of Alison Hammond from The Great British Bake Off, asking: “If you were treated like a king for a day, what would you want me to do for you?

