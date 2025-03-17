TikTok's 'March Theory' on breakups explains why you might get dumped this month

Anyone who has been on TikTok this month may have stumbled across videos about 'March Theory' - but what does it actually mean?

To put it simply, it's a theory that this time of the year is the perfect moment to leave relationships that are not fulfilling you or perhaps the right time to be looking for a new partner if you're single.

After all, winter is coming to an end, and we're entering the new spring season, which, according to the theory, is a time to reflect and make changes in our lives.

Whether you believe in this theory or not, it has spurred much conversation about the topic on TikTok.

"My Roman Empire is when I remember the March theory," TikToker Chiara King posted which now has over 3.2 million views. "You either unexpectedly fall in love or an ex comes back."

Plenty of viewers in the comments section agreed that March is the month for these kinds of things to happen.

One person said: "My March theory is it is the breakup month."

"Last March I met him, this March we got married," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Wait.. this is actually true for me I just realized. My two longest relationships I met in March."

"I call it spring theory, something major always happens," a fourth person commented.

Meanwhile, Taimi's relationship expert Angelika Koch, explained to VICE that March is a popular time for couples to break up as they delay it due to Valentine's Day.

“By the time March comes, cuffing season is ending,” Koch explained.

“People realize they don’t want to stay in relationships that no longer serve them—and they’re ready for a ‘hot summer’ of freedom and fun."

For those who are single, Koch noted that “....this is your sign to get out there—there’s a whole world of people ready to explore love again,” Koch said. “March is absolutely a season of opportunity.”

