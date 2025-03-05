TikTok users are only just realising Ruby Franke is behind hugely popular trend

People have expressed their shock after discovering that convicted child abuser and former YouTube family vlogger, Ruby Franke, is behind a popular TikTok sound.

Last year, Ruby and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt were sentenced to up to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of aggravated child abuse of two of Franke's children, and a recent Hulu three-part series, Devil in the Family: The Fall of Ruby Franke, looks at this case.

Many are just realising that a clip of Franke from her vlog had become a TikTok trending sound, which first started making the rounds back in 2022 (before Franke's initial arrest the following year).

The sound itself is of Franke on the phone, appearing to be upset as she says, "30,000?" which appears to be in response to finding out how much it would be to replace her kitchen cabinets.

Since then, the sound has been used on TikTok nearly 90,000 times, where users have shared their shock at how expensive something is.

For example, one viral video posted back in 2022 which has over 4.9 million views, used the sound with the caption: "POV: You pick out a shirt in Urban Outfitters and check the price tag."

@prestonisoverparty Why they shit so expensive it ain’t even that cute😭#urbanoutfitters #fyp #flop





While another by @shordietok used the sound in 2023 with the caption: "Me at work scared to tell everybody their total for 4 meals."









To this day, people are discovering Franke is the voice behind the trend, like TikTok Aisha (@arbacn.net), who went viral for sharing this information after just learning about it herself.

"I just found out this audio is Ruby Franke on the phone with her insurance company," she wrote, and the video posted this week which already has 9.8 million views.





@arbacn.net like huh 😭😭

In the comments section, people were sharing their thoughts and opinions on Franke being the voice behind the trend.

One person said: "Apparently she left beans on the stove and it ruined her cabinets and this is her finding our how much it would be to replace them lol."

"Why do tiktok audios always have diabolical lore to them??" another person wrote.

A third person added: "How are you guys just now finding out about her? I've known about this whole thing for years."

"I keep forgetting not everyone was chronically updated with their lore on YouTube," a fourth person replied.

