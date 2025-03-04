What is the 'McDonalds in the Pentagon' TikTok song?

The beauty of TikTok is that the most random things can go viral, and the latest one that people can't get out of their heads is a parody song about the McDonald's inside the Pentagon.

The tune about the fast food outlet inside the government building takes elements from the ska genre, which is a combination of Jamaican and Caribbean rhythms, horn sections, and catchy melodies.

(And yes, there is actually a McDonald's restaurant inside the Pentagon, in the food hall where federal employees can tuck into a Big Mac - something which has piqued people's curiosity).

So who came up with the song? It was TikToker Silly Stu (@sillystu4u) who created the track, which has gone viral with more than 10.1 millions views on the platform.





In the comments section of the video, people shared that they love how catchy the song is.

One person said: "Your voice just scratches my brain."

"This sounds like a TV show theme song. It sounds Phineas and Ferb-esque," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "That song is catchy to an unfathomable level."

"When is this dropping on Spotify," a fourth person commented.

After the song went viral, it has been used in several thousand videos where TikTokers shared this similar sentiment where they can't help but sing and dance to the music.

TikToker @trashy_tangerine can be seen lip-syncing to the song, which has over 209,000 views.













TikTok creator @ava.lance said "My theory is that Gen Z yearns for ska because it reminds us of Phineas and Ferb," referring to the Disney Channel cartoon, and this take received 2 million views and 418,000 likes.





"POV: Me ever since this banger dropped," TikToker @courtney_bri wrote, along with a video of herself dancing to the song, which has 345,000 views and 76,000 likes.





