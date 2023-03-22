TikTok 'time traveller' claims aliens will invade Earth on Thursday

If you’re a regular indy100 reader then you’ll probably be aware that we’re a little bit obsessed with TikTok “time travellers”.

A trend over recent years has seen more and more people claim to be from the future on the platform, making predictions about what’s to come.

It’s rarely good news that they’re predicting either, with everything from the arrival of a deadly meteor shower or the outbreak of World War III mooted over recent times.

Now, the latest prediction has seen another person claiming that an alien attack is imminent.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

In fact, according to them, invaders are going to be arriving tomorrow.

The TikTok user goes by the name Eno Alaric and claims to be from the year 2671. They’ve been busy posting clips claiming to know the stark events that will reveal themselves in the future.

@radianttimetraveler The Champion has arrived… #fyp #foryou #radianttime #timetravel #timetraveler #viral #xyzbca #theory #conspiracy





More than 350,000 people follow the account and the most alarming prediction involves an alien invasion on March 23.

The clip in question was originally posted back in October, but it’s picking up more views as we get closer to the date.

“Yes, I am a real time traveler, the world will soon end,” the video caption reads. “A very hostile alien species is coming to take back Earth, we will not win.”

“Another alien, whose world was destroyed by the hostiles, will save some of us. On March 23, 2023, about 8,000 people will be taken to another habitable planet,” the video added.

The TikTok user also wrote: “To be clear, Earth does not end on March 23, this is when The Champion brings people to the other planet.”

Of all the utter nonsense on the internet, we’re weirdly fascinated by this sort of thing – and judging by the comments, we’re not the only ones.

One wrote: “This Thursday? I'm getting my handbrake fixed will the invasion be after I've paid or before.”

“Prove it. tell me what the lotto numbers are in the PowerBar this week,” another added.

“I'm a time traveler too and I've come to tell you that on the 1st of January is new year…” one more joked.

So folks, best keep our eyes peeled for a load of aliens rocking up outside our windows tomorrow.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.