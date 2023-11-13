How to get the viral T27 Christmas tree that TikTok is obsessed with

With the festive season fast approaching, TikTokers have seemingly gone into Christmas mode as people are already obsessed with a particular Christmas tree that everyone wants to get their hands on.

TikTok is known for making some of the most bizarre things go viral, including everything from Pink Sauce to putting a toilet roll in your fridge.

However, even though it’s only November, things have taken a more festive turn as the T27 Christmas Tree has become all the rage, making it tricky for people to get hold of.

What is the TikTok famous T27 Christmas Tree?

The T27 Christmas tree has gone viral on TikTok, but what many might not realise is that the tree is artificial.

Unlike a real tree, it won’t drop needles all over the floor and helpfully comes pre-lit, with all the LED lights already attached, making it possibly the easiest tree to put up for the Christmas period.

On TikTok, users have been sharing videos of their T27 Christmas trees, showing how they look straight after being put up.

In the comments of one clip, TikToker @mermaid1723 revealed she bought her tree at the American store Home Depot, but explained that when she checked after her purchase, it was already sold out.

Others shared unboxing videos that saw them setting up their viral trees that were instantly illuminated by a remote control.

@luxxyy This was worth every penny! #grandduchesstree #homedepot #t27 #t28 #christmastree #grandduchessbalsamfir #christmas2023 #christmas #diychristmas #christmasdecor

One TikToker commented: “That is so pretty.”

Another wrote: “I’ve never seen a tree so pretty it didn’t need ornaments on it. Wow.”

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.