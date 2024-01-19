Man shares recording of Tinder date's fury after he asked her to split the bill

First dates can be brilliant – but they also have a unique potential to go absolutely terribly, which one man found out to his cost.

Now, the man has sparked controversy by outing his Tinder date who got annoyed at him when he asked to split the bill.

The TikTok user who goes by the alias Water Boy videoed the incident, where his date was unhappy with his suggestion.

But it looks to have backfired, with many users taking her side.

In the 14 January video, the woman asks: "Why are we splitting the bill?"

“Well, it’s our first date, so I thought we should maybe go half,” the TikToker replied.

After leaving the restaurant, they continued arguing on the car ride home, with the woman once again voicing her displeasure at being forced to pay half.

@thewaterboy I dont even know her and she wanted to split the bill??? After SHE ordered an appetizer that i didnt want!! THIS is what its like dating in MIAMI smh. I gotta move somewhere else, these girls are ENTITLED.

Water Boy said his date ordered a starter that he didn't eat, so he asked to go halves.

She replied: "You asked me out!"

Then she quickly got out of the car.

Many people saw the woman's point of view.

One person commented: “I’m with her. You asked for the date… you pay!”

Another said: “When I ask someone out, I plan on paying."

In a second video, Water Boy even defended himself, saying he wasn't forcing anyone to be with him so she should split the bill evenly.

“This is not back in the day where women are the prize anymore,” he added.

“If I’m on a date with a girl and she’s not willing to go half with me on a meal, are you that broke that you’re offended you have to split this bill?”

The user may just be taking a more modern approach when it comes to bill splitting.

But perhaps this will make him think again before filming his dates covertly.

