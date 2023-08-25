Toddler at wedding sparks debate after wiping her face on bride's dress

A viral TikTok of a child wiping their face on a bride's wedding dress has sparked a debate as to whether kids should be invited to weddings.

In the clip posted by The Fox Twins (@thefoxsaystwins), the brief 5-second clip shows the little girl going up to the bride and using the bottom of the white dress as a napkin to wipe her face.

The little girl was quickly spotted and pulled away from the bride by another adult, though the bride appeared to see the funny side of the situation and chuckled at the kid's actions.

"Do not recommend serving ketchup with the chicken nuggets and fries for the kiddie meal…or just don’t invite kids," the post caption read.



Since posting the clip, it has received 1.6m views and caused a debate in the comments section as to whether children should be invited to weddings.

One person said: "No kids at my wedding."

"I think it’s more that mom didn’t correct the behaviour really, personally I won’t have kids at my wedding for this reason people think kids being," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Kids do understand right from wrong this is definitely on the parents."

"I used to not understand when people said no kids at their wedding but I think I understand now," a fourth person commented.

While others didn't understand what the fuss was all about.

"The wife is laughing why are y’all losing it," one person wrote.

Another person said: "Guys the bride is chill. No need to ruin the energy in the comments."

"It’s a funny story and video for the memories. Baby didn’t understand. You did so well laughing it off!" someone else replied.

