Viral tragic Greek figure quiz will tell you your mythic doppelganger

TikTok has become the go-to destination for mind-blowing optical illusions and viral quizzes. One test, in particular, has recently made the rounds on the platform, with TikTokers sharing their results to which Greek figure they'd be according to their personality.

While the quiz doesn't actually derive from the popular video app, people are wasting no time sharing their results.

The test asks users a string of 13 questions such as "what do you value the most?" and "with which method do you try to solve your problems?"



Once the quick test is completed, it will determine which tragic Greek figure you are. These consist of:

Achilles

Bellerophon

Arachne

Cyparissus

Antigone

Orpheus

Patroclus

Odysseus

Pentheus

Icarus

Orestes

It will also give you a description of what your figure represents.

For example, Bellerophon's description reads: "Chimera-killer, pegasus-tamer, eater of your own soul: icarus flew too close to the sun, but you flew too close to gods who would prefer to remain untouched. could you not find enough joy in being a hero, a husband, a father and a king? olympus will never accept your presence upon its mountaintop, so best quit while you're ahead, before your horse bucks [sic]".

The quiz is on a website called uQuiz. You can find which tragic Greek figure you are here.

Earlier this week, people were obsessing over another quiz that lifted the lid on whether you're more like a soldier, poet or king.

@katherinenzr dying laughing rn #tragicgreekfigure





The quiz has sparked discussions on TikTok as people have revealed what role they were given.

"Highly recommend taking the quiz, it asks some interesting questions. The description of king made so much sense for me but damn I wanted to be a poet," @bews.world wrote.

Meanwhile, TikToker @iamyourmothersmistress went viral with 4.1m views after sharing how she took the test and was disappointed to be given king instead of a poet.

