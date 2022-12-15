Police share 999 call of woman complaining Uber Eats order hasn't arrived

West Yorkshire Police have shared a clip of an actual 999 phone call they received from a woman claiming her Uber Eats order didn't arrive.

"The thing is shut and it has gone to another address and my order hasn’t come", the person on the phone says, claiming they can't get a refund.

“This is a civil matter, please do not call 999 for this again", the call handler responds.

The force shared the footage to warn people not to call unless it's an emergency.

