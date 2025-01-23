Wellness guru shares 'weird' sleep hack that works for everyone

Whether it's counting sheep or taking deep breaths, there are many techniques which try to help us fall asleep - though how effective these are differs from person to person.

But now a wellness guru has shared her "weird" sleep hack that she says helps her doze off, and it's all about using your imagination and memory.

TikToker Emily Kessier (@emilymeditates) revealed in a viral video her advice for those struggling to get some shuteye. She began by noting how it "sounds like it makes no sense but it's helped me and literally everybody else I've ever told it to".

She begins by telling us that when we're lying in our bed and trying to sleep at night, we should start by "taking a few nice deep breaths" to calm our bodies down.

After this, the creator then says to "visualise a house" but not our own house, rather "a house you know really well," and gives an example that she tends to imagine her grandmother's old house.





@emilymeditates I repeat: I have never made it to the upstairs 😂 Try this & let me know what happens!! #sleephack #fallasleepfast #fallingasleep

"You basically visualise yourself slowly walking up to the house, noticing all the details about the outside, going up to the door, opening the door, walking in, seeing the layout, and then slowly going through each room, noticing things in as much detail as possible, making your way through every room," Emily explained.

She added that seeing details such as the art, furniture and layout "distracts your thinking busy mind enough to let you fall into asleep".

The wellness creator noted that this technique has been so successful for her, she has "never made it upstairs at her house".

Since sharing her sleeping hack, Emily's video has received more than 2m views and people in the comments shared their thoughts and feedback on the technique.

One person said: "Okay so this actually worked, tysm! I normally fall asleep around 3AM so if I try this more often I might be able to sleep a lot sooner than that."

"I used to do this but I would visualize baking a cake in detail! It worked wonders for me," another person wrote.

Someone else added: "What?!? I do this!! I thought it was my only crazy routine! It definitely works!"

"I do this but picture myself walking through Magic Kingdom and through the stores and rides queues," a fourth person commented.

In other news, what to do if you wake up at night and can't get back to sleep, according to expert.

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.