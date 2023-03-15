Gwyneth Paltrow reveals weirdest thing she's done in the name of wellness

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed she's been doing 'rectal ozone therapy' in the pursuit of wellness - and it's one of the weirdest things she's tried.

The actress-turned-wellness guru appeared on The Art of Being Well podcast, where she was quizzed on the great lengths she's gone to.

Rectal ozone therapy involves medical-grade ozone being put into the colon via the rectum, to reportedly boost blood circulation and 'detoxify the body on a cellular level'.

"It's pretty weird...but it's been very helpful", she says.

