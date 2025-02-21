What does 'SYBAU' mean on TikTok?

With how fast trends and news go viral these days, it can be hard to keep up with the latest lingo making the rounds on social media platforms like TikTok.

Some of these include "NTM (not too much)", "chuzz," and "crash out," to name just a few but there is another term that is circulating - "SYBAU."

So what does this acronym mean?

For those who don't know, SYBAU means "shut your b**** a** up" and while it's been around prior to TikTo, using the acronym format has become a way to avoid it getting flagged and censored by content moderators online.

From the meaning, you can't probably tell that this is used to insult people when you've had enough of them talking and express your anger through this phrase.

In a viral video, TikTok @swaggsolos declared that SYBAU "should be added to the dictionary," which received over 1.1m views.

This isn't the only term to be altered to curb guidelines, for example, people say "unlived" instead of "killed," or SA'd instead of "sexual assault," or "the other app" to refer to other platforms such as Instagram and YouTube.

So if you ever get told to SYBAU then you'll know what it means (and that the person who said it isn't too happy with you...)

