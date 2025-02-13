What does the acronym "NTM" mean on TikTok?

There are constantly different words and phrases that become popular online and evolve as part of our everyday vocabulary - everything from brain rot, to FYP (For You Page), to name just a couple of examples.

Another instance of this more recently, is people using the acronym "NTM" - but what exactly does it mean?

Well, that depends on who you ask as there are various meanings that people use this acronym for in different contexts. However, it is most frequently used as a quick way to say "Not Too Much".

The reason people say this is whenever they feel that need to emphatically express and defend their opinion on something. An example of this would be someone saying they're not a fan of the movie musical Wicked, and those who love the film may respond by saying, "NTM on Wicked,it was one of the biggest films of 2024".





This isn't only being used on TikTok, as it's become a general part of internet vocabulary being used on other platforms such as X, formerly Twitter and Instagram.

To put it into basic terms it means the person using the acronym disagrees with your opinion and doesn't want it hear about it anymore, and it's a cheeky way to hint at this.

But this isn't the only definition, as "NTM" can also mean "Nothing Much" which is a standard response to whenever something asks "What are you up to?"

Then there's a third possible use of "NTM" to for it to mean "Next To Me" though out of all the three meanings, this one is less frequently used, at least in the online space.

So next time someone says "NTM", you'll know what they're on about.

