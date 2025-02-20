What does 'chuzz' mean on TikTok?

When it comes to trends, new words and phrases are always going viral, especially on social media platforms like TikTok.

Whether it's saying NTM (not too much), "cute winter boots", or "crash out", the internet can sometimes feel like it has its very own language that we all have to keep up with in order to understand.

The new word that has emerged is "chuzz" and it's sparking confusion about its meaning.

Now, "chuzz" is a shortened version of the full term "chopped huzz" and is slang to describe a woman as unattractive, with "huzz" also being another disparaging way to call women “h**s” or “w***es".

This became a talking point on TikTok last year and continues to be as women have been taking to the app where they share how they have been called this derogatory term and are visibly either upset, puzzled or peeved by this.

For instance, TikTok user @245462685bigolepimphoe posted a clip which has over 1.5m of herself contemplating with the caption: "Someone called me chuzz today (chopped huzz)."





Another example was from TikToker Ayleena (@ayleen.dayanaraayleen.dayanara) who posted a video of herself shaking her head and holding her hand up in confusion with the caption: "Someone called me chuzz today and said it meant 'chopped huzz' and 'chunky huzz' wth [what the hell] am I supposed to say to that?"

So if you see this word floating around online now, you'll know its context and meaning.

