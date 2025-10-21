New Harlan Coben series is coming to Netflix just two months after Lazarus

This week, everyone is awaiting the hotly-anticipated release of Harlan Coben's latest creation, Lazarus, on Prime Video - but the excitement doesn't stop there, because it turns out that this isn't his only show in the pipeline.

Days before the dark thriller hits the streaming platform, Netflix announced that in just a few months time, another new series by the American writer will be added to their catalogue too.

Until now, most of Coben's work has been adapted onto Netflix, with Missing You, Stay Close, and Innocent topping the charts upon their release.

Lazarus will be his second Prime Video adaptation, with Shelter released in 2023, but, it would appear it's battle of the streaming giants, because his next project, Run Away, will be heading back onto Netflix.

Marking his 13th Netflix adaptation, the dark thriller (true to Coben's style), has been set in the UK (while the book is focused in the US).

"Simon had the perfect life: loving wife and kids, great job, beautiful home. But then his eldest daughter Paige ran away and everything fell apart. So now when he finds her, vulnerable and strung out on drugs in a city park, he finally has the chance to bring his little girl home", the official synopsis reads.

"But it turns out she’s not alone, and an argument escalates into shocking violence. In the aftermath, Simon loses his daughter all over again, and his search to find her will take him into a dangerous underworld, revealing deep secrets that could tear his family apart forever."

The eight-part series already has an all-star line-up too, including James Nesbitt, Ruth Jones, Minnie Driver, and Alfred Enoch.

It's the perfect way to ring in the new year too, with the show releasing on 1 January 2026 - the perfect post-party streaming marathon if you ask us.

"Harlan Coben dropping a new year’s thriller is basically a tradition now — chaos, twists, and british accents to start 2026 right", one person commented under Netflix's announcement.

"Nothing says New Years Day like a Harlan Coben binge watch!", another added.

Someone else chimed in: "We can't wait to watch this! It's always an addictive watch with Harlan Coben."

If you need us, we'll be firmly in front of the TV.

